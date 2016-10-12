YMCA Turkey Trot event upcoming

A three-runner marathon has been added to this year’s Ridgway YMCA Turkey Trot event set for Sunday, Nov. 6.

The marathon and three-person marathon relay begins at 9 a.m. in front of Cole Orthodontic Associates, Inc., 103 Center St., Ridgway. The half-marathon begins at 10:30 a.m. in front of Cole's office. The 5K run/walk begins at 1:30 p.m. at the trailhead of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail.

Registration postmarked on or before Oct. 14 is $60 for marathon and $45 for half-marathon, $90 for relay team and $20 for 5K run/walk.

Postmarked after Oct. 14 will be $70 for the marathon and $55 for the half-marathon, $100 for relay team and $30 for 5K run/walk.

Race day registration will be accepted for the 5K run/walk from noon to 1 p.m.

All participants should arrive at Cole Orthodontic Associates, Inc., 103 Center St., Ridgway 30 minutes prior to the start of their race.

Packet pick-up for all pre-registered participants will be available at the Ridgway YMCA on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Packets will also be available starting at 8 a.m. on race day at the Cole Orthodontic Associates, Inc. office.