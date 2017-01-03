Working structure fire at Highland Hotel
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
HIGHLAND
A structure fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Highland Hotel along state Route 948. Emergency scanner reports around 1 a.m. indicated at least one person was entrapped on the roof of the structure before eventually finding safe ground. SR 948 was shut down overnight as fire crews from Highland Township and all throughout McKean County responded to the fire. Mutual aid was requested from all throughout Elk County, including tanker trucks from multiple companies.
