Work starts today to improve Routes 120 and 219 in Ridgway

Roadway improvement work will get underway Tuesday on Routes 120 and 219 in Ridgway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Milling will begin Tuesday and run through early Friday morning, with work hours set for 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Light plants will be in use during dark hours and flaggers will be present in the roadway at all times to control alternating traffic patterns.

Work will take place on Route 120 from the bottom of Boot Jack to Osterhout Street. Milling work will also take place on Route 219 from Sheetz and moving north to the edge of town.

This work will affect parking in these areas, with no parking allowed as work takes place.

Once milling is complete, crews will pave these sections of Route 120 and Route 219, currently scheduled for the week of Aug. 29. Work hours will be the same and light plants and flaggers will again be in use and parking will be prohibited.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. The milling and paving in Ridgway is part of a three-county contract in Cameron, Elk and Clearfield counties, with a total value of $7.7 million. Grannas Brothers of Hollidaysburg is the contractor on this project.

