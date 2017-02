This year's Winter Blues and Brews at the Ridgway Firemen's Carnival Grounds felt more like spring when the third annual event was held on Saturday. Tina Clancy of the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, along with board members Michelle Bogacki and Edward Gerg, appeared to be pleased with this year's turnout. The Dusty Trout took the stage to entertain all of the festival goers at Saturday's event.