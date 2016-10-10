What's ahead this week

Staff Writer
Monday, October 10, 2016
RIDGWAY, PA

Johnsonburg Borough Council
Monday, Oct. 10
Johnsonburg Borough Municipal Building
Time: 4 p.m.

Jones Township Board of Supervisors
Monday, Oct. 10
Jones Township Community Building
Time: 7 p.m.

Ridgway Area School District
Tuesday, Oct. 11
FSG Elementary School library
Time: 6:30 p.m.

Horton Township Board of Supervisors
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Horton Township Municipal Building
Time: 6 p.m.

Johnsonburg Area School District
Thursday, Oct. 13
Johnsonburg High School library
Time: 6:30 p.m.

