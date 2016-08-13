VIDEO: Rio 2016 Day 6 Highlights

Simone Biles became the women's individual all-round Olympic champion Teammate Aly Raisman earned silver, making up for her disappointment four years ago in London Fiji won its first ever Olympic medal, winning gold in rugby sevens Michael Phelps won his 22nd gold medal, crushing the opposition in the 200m individual medley. Simone Manuel dead-heated with Penny Oleksiak to share victory in the women's 100m freestyle and become the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold.