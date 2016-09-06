VIDEO: All the Changes For Fall College Football

ESPN has already warned viewers that this fall college football season will bring big changes to the much-loved sport. Nearly 30 of the 128 Division 1-A teams hired new head coaches this year, so there will definitely be a different feel to some of the top teams since this is the highest number of rookie coaches in 20 years. Another big change is the lack of "two a days" where players go through two intense rounds of back to back practice, which can lead to severe injuries according to the NCAA. The biggest changes come in the area of replay, though, where replay refs have more authority over calls, and medical examiners can look over how injuries happened using replay videos. But the spirit of college football is still alive, even with a few rule changes.