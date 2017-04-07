Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Ridgway Record
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Community Board
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
DESIGN--AN--AD - 4th & 5th Grade Student
Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendevous 2017
Bridal Guide 2017
Ridgway & Johnsonburg Fire Department Tribute
Shop-Right
2016 Sunday Edition - B - Christmas Greetings
2016 Sunday Edition - C - Life
2016 Sunday Edition - D - Sports
2016 Sunday Edition - E - World & Finance
2016 Sunday Edition - F - COMICS
TV Weekly Spotlight
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
Ridgway Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
Ridgway School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Johnsonburg Library
RIDGWAY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT - ELK COMPANY 4
Trending Now
Reminder for Ridgway Borough residents
Women In Timber Luncheon is set April 13
Victim accused in Cameron County arson
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: 3 Tasty Excuses to Eat Pancakes for Breakfast, Lunch AND Dinner
VIDEO: 3 Tasty Excuses to Eat Pancakes for Breakfast, Lunch AND Dinner
Staff Writer
Friday, April 7, 2017
RIDGWAY, PA
Batter up!
Category:
Entertainment
Popular content
VIDEO: 3 Tasty Excuses to Eat Pancakes for Breakfast, Lunch AND Dinner
Victim accused in Cameron County arson
Overnight snow, freezing rain
What's ahead this week
Fire reported at St. Marys plant
View More
Upcoming Events
Johnsonburg softball vs. Bradford
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 11:00am
Poll
Do you agree with the possible $25 per-person state tax on towns that use the state police for full-time policing?
Choices
Yes
No
Unsure
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Abbott Furnace, St. Marys - Mechanical Engineer
Metal Powder Products, Washington St., St. Marys - Die Setter "A" Positions
Metal Powder Products, Washington St., St. Marys - 3rd Shift Supervisor
Metal Powder Products, Ridgway - Senior Quality Technician
Alpha Sintered Metals, Ridgway - Manufacturing Accountant
View All Deals
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Ridgway Record | 325 Main Street, Suite A | Ridgway, PA 15853 | 814-773-3161
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Ridgway Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password