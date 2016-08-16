Vehicle fire on state Route 120

Members of the Crystal Fire Department and the St. Marys City Police Department responded Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire in the vicinity of 1941 Bucktail Rd., St. Marys. The disabled vehicle was actually further down the roadway on state Route 120 just west of the roadside rest on the way to Emporium. The vehicle was heading west toward St. Marys and was pulled off to the right side of the roadway. Both lanes of travel were shut down. The vehicle, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, was partially engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. There did not appear to be any injuries at the scene.