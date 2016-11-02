UPDATE: Water boil advisory after line break

A water boil advisory is in effect for Ridgway borough after a water main break on West Main Street between Montmorenci Road and Penn Avenue was discovered Wednesday morning.

According to a borough crewman, the water main break was discovered at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday. According to borough manager Paul McCurdy, the water main break is affecting the entire borough.

McCurdy said the main cause of the break was likely an old pipe from an aging water system.

McCurdy said they are expecting to have the water back on by Wednesday evening. However, he said the boil advisory will last for at least "a couple of days."

McCurdy said borough water customers were alerted via the Swift Reach 911 notification system about the break. He encouraged borough water customers who have not signed up for the notifications to call the borough office at (814) 776-1125 to sign up. McCurdy said customers will be alerted through the system once the boil order has been lifted. He noted the borough website will also have information.

The borough website is www.ridgwayborough.com.