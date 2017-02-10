UPDATE on landfill landslide search

Using ground penetrating radar crews have detected an object the approximate size of the compactor machine which a missing Greentree Landfill employee was operating that was buried during a landslide at landfill on Wednesday afternoon.

“The technology is somewhat limited as to actually determining depth. We are continuing to dig in the area, but we also need to ensure the environment is safe for the employees working on the rescue,” said Mark Nighbor, Advanced Disposal vice-president of marketing and communications.