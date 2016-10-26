Thompson, Strano Taylor meet for debate

Photo by Chuck Abraham – Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-5) and his challenger, Democratic candidate Kerith Strano Taylor discussed issues important to voters at a town hall style forum Tuesday sponsored by the Elk County Tea Party at the Royal Inn in Ridgway.
Chuck Abraham
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
RIDGWAY, PA

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-5) and his challenger, Democratic candidate Kerith Strano Taylor met Tuesday night at The Royal Inn in Ridgway for a debate sponsored by the Elk County Tea Party.
Both acknowledged unemployment is a problem in the 5th Congressional District (8.1 percent unemployment rate).
Thompson said "good quality training" is what is needed to get people back to work, putting them back on the tax rolls and off of government dependence.

