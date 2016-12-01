Straub Brewery releases 2016/2017 winter seasonal Groundhog Altbier

Straub Brewery is launching its newest batch of limited-release Straub Groundhog Altbier. The traditional, German-style, winter seasonal ale is available in 12-packs throughout Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio while supplies last.

Copper in color, well-hopped, and with a pronounced malt flavor, Straub Altbier is an ideal craft beer for cooler months, as both a favorite libation for guests at holiday gatherings and for a memorable pairing with cozy and celebratory comfort foods.

Straub Brewery craftsmen brew the authentic Altbier every fall with German ingredients — including German pilsner malt, German ale yeast, and imported German hops — for a firm, bitter, and honestly fresh edge.

“This is the fifth year we have brewed Straub Altbier for our winter seasonal beer to celebrate the holiday season, which in this part of the world isn’t over until Groundhog Day,” said Straub Brewmaster Vince Assetta. “The Altbier style harkens back to the early era of German brewing when the beers were ales. Even when lager beer became all the rage in the 19th century, the Rhinelanders stubbornly stuck to their old tradition of ale brewing. Kind of reminds us of the history here at Straub, and our fiercely Independent ways. So put on some lederhosen, cook some brats and kraut, and open a bottle of Straub Altbier.”

For parties and other gatherings, Straub Altbier pairs well with such favorites as:

Finger foods like deviled eggs, bruschetta, shrimp and sourdough pretzels; cheesy dips and hummus; ham and turkey dinners; smoked sausage; venison steaks and chili; winter soups; sweet-marinated tofu, tempeh, or seitan; brunch classics like scrambled eggs and French Toast; New Year’s sauerkraut; and popular bar eats, such as pizza, hot wings, deep-fried pickles and onion rings. Also, for homemade dishes, adding a few tablespoons or a full bottle of Straub Altbier can transform every bite of an appetizer or main course into a memorable feast.

Straub Brewery, Inc. is an international award-winning brewery founded in 1872 by German immigrant Peter Straub, who, at age 19, left his family and homeland in search of the American Dream. Today, Straub Brewery is an American Legacy Brewery.

Located in St. Marys, Straub Brewery is one of the oldest and most historic breweries in the United States, and is still owned and operated by its founding family, now into its sixth and seventh generations. Fodor’s Travel named Straub Brewery one of the “Five Best Places in America to Drink American Beer.”

Straub Brewery produces Straub American Lager, Straub American Light Lager, Straub American Amber Lager, Straub IPL (India Pale Lager), and a lineup of seasonal craft brews, such as Kolsch Ale, Vienna Lager, Dunkel, Helles, Doppelbock, 1872 Lager, Maibock, Groundhog Altbier, Oktoberfest, Pilsner and Hefeweizen.

Straub Brewery has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Gold (Straub American Lager) and Bronze (Straub American Light Lager) medals from the 2016 U.S. Open Beer Championship; Bronze medal (Straub Kolsch Ale) from the 2016 World Beer Cup; a Silver medal (Straub Dunkel) and three Bronze medals (Straub Amber Lager, Straub Doppelbock, and Straub 1872 Lager) from the 2016 Raise A Glass Competition; the 2016 “Leadership in Reusable Packaging” Award from the Pennsylvania Resource Council for its 16-ounce Straub American Lager returnable package; and a 2015 “Brewer Partner of the Year” Award from the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

Recently, Straub Brewery was a filming location for the 10th Anniversary season of the popular FIREBALL RUN adventure-travel TV series, which will air in 2017.

For more information and to connect with Straub Brewery on social media, please visit: www.StraubBeer.com.