Scarnati announces $700,000 grant for DuBois transportation alternative project

The City of DuBois in Clearfield County has been awarded a grant of $700,000 to extend the walkway and provide bus pull-off areas along Beaver Drive in the Industrial Park, according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).

Scarnati explained that the project was chosen as part of the 2012 federal transportation authorization act, known as MAP-21, based on such criteria as safety benefits, readiness for implementation, regional significance, and collaboration with stakeholders.

“This grant for the City of DuBois will help provide an added layer of safety for the protection of those using the walkway and buses,” Scarnati said. “I commend our federal officials for providing substantial support for this project and the many important transportation alternative programs across our state.”

The Clearfield County project is one of 51 projects recently announced by state PennDOT officials under the 2012 federal act to improve transportation, safety and scenic byways.