Santa comes to town

Santa Claus made a visit to Ridgway on Friday evening. Santa was treated to a ride on one of the Ridgway Fire Department's trucks before being taken to the gazebo on the Elk County Courthouse lawn where he met with youngsters of all ages. Youngsters and their parents were able to visit with Santa while enjoying cocoa and cookies from 6-8 p.m. The free event was sponsored by the retail division of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.