Route 155 bridge replacement to start Monday in Cameron County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin work Monday, April 17 to replace a bridge on Route 155 in Cameron County. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Cameron County’s structurally deficient list.

The bridge spans Cowley Run, near the entrance to Sizerville State Park. The current 67-foot bridge dates from 1942 and carries an average of more than 2,000 vehicles each day.

When the project starts on Monday, an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by temporary traffic signals, allowing crews to build the new bridge under a half-width configuration. The new bridge is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Other project work includes drainage improvements, roadway widening, paving, and guide rail updates.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. L.C. Whitford Company, Inc., of Wellsville, New York is the contractor on this $1.8 million project.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s four- and 12-year plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For PennDOT regional information on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.