Robbery reported in Fox Township

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported burglary that occurred April 24 at 12:18 a.m.

A report was made available Wednesday, May 3 by PSP.

According to a public information release report filed by PSP, an unknown actor made entry into a residence of a known 69-year-old male victim. The address was not provided by PSP.

Once inside, the actor pointed a handgun at the victim and questioned whether or not he had any firearms or money.

The actor took approximately $1,500 from the victim and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The actor was described as being a white male in his early 20s with a thin build and being approximately six feet tall. The actor was further said to have been wearing black pants with white designs on the back of his pants, a black hoodie or jacket, and a dark bandana wrapped around his face and head.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is encouraged to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.

Trooper Josiah D. Reiner is listed as the investigating officer.