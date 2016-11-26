Ridgway football sees season end against Farrell

Photo by Greg Reedy – Ridgway players warm up before Friday's PIAA playoff game against Farrell.
Saturday, November 26, 2016
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

Ridgway football could not solve Farrell's defense in its first trip to the PIAA playoffs.
The Elkers finished with only 32 yards of total offense and lost 20-7 to the Farrell Steelers Friday night in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals held at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium on the campus of Slippery Rock University.
Ridgway had 26 rushing yards and six passing yards for the game. The Elkers had five yards of offense at halftime.

