Ridgway football to play Curwensville in semifinals

Ridgway football will play the Curwensville Golden Tide in the District 9 Class A football semifinals this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mansell Stadium in DuBois.

The brackets for the semifinals were released by District 9 Saturday afternoon.

Curwensville (6-4) lost to Ridgway (8-2) 28-0 in a game played at Memorial Field in Ridgway on Oct. 7.

The other semifinal game will feature Clarion-Limestone (8-2) taking on Elk County Catholic (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansell Stadium.

In Class AA, Kane (11-0) faces Clarion (9-1) for the D-9 championship at 7 p.m. Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.

In Class AAA, Karns City (9-1) faces Perry (4-6) in the District 8-9 sub-regional championship game this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Clarion University.

In Class AAAA, Clearfield (10-1) plays Johnstown (10-1) in the District 5-6-9 sub-regional championship game this Friday at 7 p.m. in Hollidaysburg.