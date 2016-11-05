Ridgway Borough boil water advisory lifted

The Boil Water Advisory for water customers of the Borough of Ridgway is lifted as of 11:40 am Saturday November 5, 2016. Results from water samples analyzed by a DEP accredited laboratory indicate the Ridgway Borough water is safe to drink. There is no reason to advise boiling of water for consumption any longer.

It should be noted that there never was any contamination detected in the water. A boil advisory is application of the doctrine of abundance of caution. The advisory is issued as a precaution. In the event of detected contamination, a stronger alert is issued to tell customers not to drink the water and an alternate drinking water source may be provided.

The Borough of Ridgway makes this boil water and other emergency notifications through an automated dialing service. If you did not receive a phone call regarding the boil water advisory, contact the borough and provide a phone number and address to assure you will receive any future emergency notifications. This can be done on line at www.ridgwayborough.com or by phone to 776-1125 or in person at the borough office at 108 Main St.

The forbearance of Borough Water Customers is appreciated in times of trouble. The Borough is committed to continue to provide safe reliable drinking water to our customers.