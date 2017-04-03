Reminder for Ridgway Borough residents
Regarding Ridgway Borough water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bill customers, please be advised: all water, sewer, refuse and miscellaneous bills must be paid in person or mailed to:
Farmers National Bank
173 Main St.
Ridgway, Pa. 15853 Phone: 844-773-3195
Lobby hours are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday – 9 a.m. to noon
*Reminder to all landlords:
Please notify your tenants of the bank change to Farmers National Bank for payment purposes.
*Reminder to all online bill pay banking customers:
Please change mailing address to Farmers National Bank, and make sure your account number is listed.
*Automatic withdrawal customers set up by the borough:
No changes necessary for the conversion to Farmers National Bank.
To set up automatic withdrawal, please call 814-776-1126.
Category: