Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Ridgway Record
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Community Board
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
2016 Sunday Edition - B - Christmas Greetings
2016 Sunday Edition - C - Life
2016 Sunday Edition - D - Sports
2016 Sunday Edition - E - World & Finance
2016 Sunday Edition - F - COMICS
Firemen's Edition 2016
Shop-Right
TV Weekly Spotlight
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
Ridgway Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
Ridgway School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Johnsonburg Library
RIDGWAY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT - ELK COMPANY 4
Trending Now
Missing landfill employee found dead
BREAKING NEWS: SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER
You are here
Home
» Rams wins at Kane
Rams wins at Kane
By:
Amy Geer
Staff Writer
Saturday, February 11, 2017
KANE, PA
Johnsonburg boys basketball won 39-23 over Kane Friday night at the Wolves Den.
Category:
Sports
Popular content
Missing landfill employee found dead
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner at landfill
Media Advisory – Greentree Landfill collapse update
VIDEO: The Top 5 Greatest Award Show Performances Ever | Billboard News
UPDATE on landfill landslide search
View More
Poll
What would be the most important accomplishment in Trump's first 100 days as president?
Choices
Propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
A 5-year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service.
A hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition.
Begin removing the more than 2 million criminal illegal immigrants from the country.
Repeal and Replace Obamacare Act.
Affordable Childcare and Eldercare Act.
Other.
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Jeff Tech, Reynoldsville - Practical Nursing Program
GKN, St. Marys - Maintenance Mechanic - Class A
GKN, St. Marys - Machinists/Tool & Die Makers
Amphenol Advanced Sensors, St. Marys - Positions
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Ridgway Record | 325 Main Street, Suite A | Ridgway, PA 15853 | 814-773-3161
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Ridgway Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password