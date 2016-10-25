Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Ridgway Record
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Community Board
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Firemen's Edition 2016
Shop-Right
TV Weekly Spotlight
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
Ridgway Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
Ridgway School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Johnsonburg Library
RIDGWAY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT - ELK COMPANY 4
Trending Now
Roethlisberger has MCL surgery
YMCA Turkey Trot event upcoming
You are here
Home
» Rainbow over the horizon
Rainbow over the horizon
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
RIDGWAY, PA
Category:
News
Popular content
Pennsy Bridge demolition work
Ridgway wrestling downs Smethport 38-33
What is your favorite part of the Rendezvous?
ECC football beats Curwensville on late TD
Johnsonburg volleyball honors seniors
View More
Poll
How many of you readers are really "Undecided" about the election here in our little part of Pennsylvania? The results will be used in our weekly column "On the Record" next week. Please, no double votes or out-of-state residents.
Choices
Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton
Undecided
I couldn't care less
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
GetGo, St. Marys - Now Hiring
Quala Die Inc., St. Marys - CAM Programmers
Local Manufacturer - ISO Coordinator
Farmers National Bank - Branch Manager & Part-Time Teller
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2016 The Ridgway Record | 325 Main Street, Suite A | Ridgway, PA 15853 | 814-773-3161
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Ridgway Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password