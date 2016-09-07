Paving project to cover Main Street, Montmorenci

PennDOT has contracted with Grannas Bros. to mill and pave several state routes within Ridgway Borough.

This includes milling and paving a portion of state Route 948, from Court Street going north on Main Street and continuing up Montmorenci Road to the entrance of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

Weather permitting, the milling work will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Please comply with the no parking restrictions as failure to do so will result in your vehicle being towed at your expense.

During the paving, a portion of the street may be closed to allow sufficient time for the new overlay to cure.

During that time, access to your home may be cut off. Please make arrangements to get your vehicle out ahead of time.

In the event of rain, this work would be rescheduled for the next suitable weather day.