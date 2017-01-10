Pa. Council on the Arts to award $32,259 to area arts organizations

The Elk County Council on the Arts, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, is pleased to announce the award of $32,259 in state grants funds through the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program. The awarded grants will support arts activities in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties taking place between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2017.

The awards will be presented Monday, Jan. 16 at the Elk County Council on the Arts, 237 Main St., Ridgway. The ceremony is a free event that will be held from 4-6 p.m. and is open to the general public of all ages. The following organizations will receive grants for arts projects taking place in 2016/2017:Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc., Cameron County Fireworks Committee, Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc., Clarion United Way, CREATE Brookville, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Elk County Catholic Band Boosters, Friends of Lyman Run, Galeton Public Library, Hamlin Memorial Library, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Life and Independence for Today, PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Penn State Cooperative Extension, Elk and Cameron Counties, Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., Porch Music Store, Potter County Visitors Association, Prospect Park Playground, Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, Rebecca Titchner, Sinnemanhone Ultra Trail Run, Taylor Diversion Programs, Inc. and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford - Arts Programing Department.