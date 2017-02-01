National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges in Pennsylvania

ERIE – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 97,100 cubic feet of gas annually by $4.52, from $68.54 to $73.06. This 6.6 percent increase is effective Feb. 1.

The main driver of the adjustment is projected higher natural gas supply charges. Market prices of natural gas continue to remain low when compared to the previous 10 years due in large part to the large supply of Marcellus Shale gas. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Northeast-produced shale gas.

National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will increase to $0.45045 per ccf. This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.

Gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel.

Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges is May 1.

As the result of aggressive cost-containment and productivity efforts, National Fuel hasn't sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by its Pennsylvania residential customers in more than 9 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, is open. Eligibility for this federally funded program is based on income guidelines and household size. Monies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, visit www.LIHEAPhelps.com or contact 1-877-443-2743.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment programs and services.

National Fuel cautions customers that gas leaks can be serious and to leave the premises and call 1-800-444-3130, from a different location when a rotten-egg natural-gas smell is present. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, an integrated energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.