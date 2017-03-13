Millions in damages after Emporium Hardwoods fire

Multiple fire departments were called out early Saturday morning for a fire at Emporium Hardwoods in Shippen Township, Cameron County.

The Emporium-based State Police are investigating a fire at the company located at 15970 state Route Route 120. Emergency responders were dispatched at roughly 4 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Emergency crews reported having the fire under control around 8 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Roughly 100 people are employed by Emporium Hardwoods, with another 50 contracted employees. The mill where logs are processed was badly damaged and is shut down. Some operations are expected to be up and running Monday morning.

According to police, several possible contributors to the cause of the fire at Emporium Hardwoods were determined, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this time, there are no suspicions of criminal activity in this incident.

Area agencies responding to the fire include the Emporium Fire Department, Sinnemahoning Fire Department, Renovo Fire Department, Smethport Fire Department, Port Allegany Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Coudersport Fire Department, Crystal Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Department, Fox Township Fire Department, Norwich Fire Department, Johnsonburg Fire Department, Emporium Ambulance Service, Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Cameron County Emergency Management Agency and Elk County Emergency Management Agency.

A preliminary estimate of the cost of damage ranges from $7 million to $10 million.

