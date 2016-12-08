Milliard facing perjury charge

Anthony Karl Milliard, 33, is facing additional charges stemming from a May 2012 arson incident in which he ignited a West Main Street residence in Ridgway Township.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg, after initially naming his father, Francis Anthony Milliard, as an accomplice in a May 30, 2012 incident where the younger Milliard ignited a fire that destroyed Pauline Smith’s residence, Anthony earlier this year told a jury during a criminal trial his father “did not participate in or assist with the commission of the crime in any way.”

During the initial investigation in the summer of 2012, Anthony provided oral and written statements advising that his father, Francis, instructed and assisted his son with committing the crime.