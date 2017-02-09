Media Advisory – Greentree Landfill collapse update

*PSP Trooper Bruce Morris, Public Relations Officer, provided the following update Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Ridgway-based State Police received a request for assistance from the Greentree Landfill located at 635 Toby Rd., Kersey, Elk County. The landfill is owned and operated by Advanced Disposal Inc.

A large portion of the landfill had collapsed, burying multiple workers and pieces of heavy machinery. Upon PSP arrival at the scene, all workers except one known male employee had been accounted for. The missing individual had been operating a compacting machine on the landfill property at the time of the collapse.

Search and rescue efforts have been underway since the collapse occurred, and at this time, neither the missing employee, nor the machine he was operating have been located.

Assisting Advanced Disposal in this effort are elements from local fire departments and ambulance services, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Elk County Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue, Elkland Search and Rescue, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Salvation Army and several local businesses.

Further information will be disseminated as the search and rescue operation unfolds.