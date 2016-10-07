Man dies in hit-and-run in St. Marys
*** NEWS RELEASE - SEEKING WITNESS INFORMATION ***
The City of St. Marys Police Department reports investigating a vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run collision that occurred at 4:45 a.m. on S. St. Marys St. near Iron Run Rd. that resulted in the death of a St. Marys man.
Police report 51-year-old Alvin Lecker was operating a bicycle northbound on S. St. Marys Street near the curb when he was struck by an unknown motor vehicle. Lecker impacted the guiderail. The motor vehicle did not stop after the collision.
Lecker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Elk County Coroner’s Office.
Police were assisted on scene by the Crystal Fire Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance Service.
The investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed anything in connection with this collision are urged to contact St. Marys City Police at 814-781-1315 or 814-772-0000.
