Logen McClain of Ridgway wins his 138-pound third-round consolation match 6-1 and clinches a state medal in the process.

He will be Ridgway's first state medalist since 2012 and the first for Elker head coach David Fordoski.

Kyle Bush of Ridgway lost in the third round of consolations and Colton McClain lost in the second round of consolations at Hershey.