How can a rainforest come to town?

It’s truly something you will have to see to believe. On Monday, Nov. 7, FSG Elementary will be transformed into a tropical rainforest.

Our show, “Live on Stage, The Rainforest.” will make you feel like you are right in the middle of the tropical rainforest with the beautiful sounds and sights of the Amazon region. You will also see exotic birds, kinkajous, monkeys and snakes.

It all started as a dream for founder and current director Mike Kohlrieser. In the 1980s, Mike and his wife Marcia became increasingly aware of problems in the tropical rainforests. Using his already developed skills as an animal trainer and stage entertainer, Mike wanted to educate young and old alike about these animals facing possible extinction.

In 1992 the non-profit organization Understanding Wildlife, Inc. was created. The goal is simple - educate and inspire individuals to get involved and make this a better world for us all (including the animals) to live in.

This fascinating comedy animal show will only be at FSG Elementary on Monday, Nov. 7 for one show at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and will be available at the door.