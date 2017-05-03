Line flushing scheduled for May
RIDGWAY, PA
As part of Ridgway Borough’s continued commitment to supply safe drinking water to all our customers the Ridgway Water Department will be flushing the transmission and distribution mains from Monday, May 8 through Tuesday, May 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Consumers are cautioned that the water quality will be temporarily disturbed during this period. In higher elevations periods of low pressure and/or temporary water loss may occur.
