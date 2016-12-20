Skip to main content
The Ridgway Record
North Central board to meet
Lady Elkers win first game
Greg Reedy
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
RIDGWAY, PA
Ridgway girls basketball won 50-34 over Brookville Monday night.
