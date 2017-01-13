Kinzua Bridge State Park snowshoe loaner program

Explore Kinzua Bridge State Park by snowshoe.

The park has snowshoes in a variety of sizes that can be checked out of the office Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for hikes through the park. The park staff will give a brief “how to” and history of snowshoeing. All you need is a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

If you are interested please call the park office at (814) 778- 5467 to reserve a pair of snowshoes. Snowshoes will be on a first come first served basis. There must be sufficient snow covering (at least 5 inches) in the park. To check out current snow conditions visit Kinzua Bridge State Park at www.dcnr.state.pa.us and click on Winter Report.

For more information, please contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office at (814) 778-5467 or e-mail kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.state.pa.us or visit DCNR through the Pennsylvania homepage at www.state.pa.us.