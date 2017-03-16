Johnsonburg playoff game moved to Punxsutawney

Another day, another site change for Johnsonburg boys basketball.

Tonight’s Johnsonburg boys basketball PIAA Class A playoff game with Saltsburg has been moved to Punxsutawney and is scheduled to now start at 7 p.m.

The game had originally been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday night but forecasted inclement weather had cancelled all of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s PIAA playoff games. The game was then moved to Clearfield along with the ECC/Williamsburg game with the same schedule.

The winner between Johnsonburg and Saltsburg will advance to the PIAA quarterfinals and play the winner of the second-round game between WPIAL champion Monessen and District 5 champion Shanksville.

The Class 2A boys playoff game between Ridgway and Berlin Brothersvalley remains scheduled at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Altoona High School. The Class A playoff game with ECC and Williamsburg playoff game is also still scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Clearfield High School.

The Class 2A boys playoff game Coudersport/Greensburg Central Catholic playoff game was moved to 6 p.m. at Clearfield High School.

The site changes were to have the Kennedy Catholic girls and boys playoff games be a doubleheader at DuBois High School. Originally, the Kennedy Catholic boys were scheduled to play at Punxsutawney against Juniata Valley, that game is at 7:30 p.m. at DuBois High School. The Kennedy Catholic girls are slated to play Otto-Eldred at 6 p.m. at DuBois High School tonight.

All PIAA quarterfinal games are scheduled for Saturday with more information to be announced.