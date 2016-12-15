Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Ridgway Record
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Community Board
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Firemen's Edition 2016
Shop-Right
TV Weekly Spotlight
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
Ridgway Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
Ridgway School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Johnsonburg Library
RIDGWAY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT - ELK COMPANY 4
Trending Now
Veterans recognition dinner
You are here
Home
» Johnsonburg girls basketball edged by ECC
Johnsonburg girls basketball edged by ECC
By:
Greg Reedy
Sports Editor
sports@ridgwayrecord.com
Thursday, December 15, 2016
JOHNSONBURG, PA
Johnsonburg girls basketball lost 42-37 to ECC Wednesday night.
Tags:
sports
District 9
ECC
Johnsonburg
Category:
Sports
Popular content
Johnsonburg girls basketball edged by ECC
ADAS town hall meeting
Yuletide Memories Festival
Storytime at the library
Lady Elkers edged in season opener
View More
Poll
Which book series is better?
Choices
Harry Potter
The Hunger Games
Twilight
A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Chronicle of Narnia
Other
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2016 The Ridgway Record | 325 Main Street, Suite A | Ridgway, PA 15853 | 814-773-3161
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Ridgway Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password