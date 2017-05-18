Horizon names Gardner new Publisher

Christie Gardner, an experienced newspaper manager, has been appointed publisher of The Daily Press, Kane Republican and Ridgway Record newspapers, and Shop-Right The Ultimate Shopper, effective immediately.

She began her newspaper career in 2004 as she spent nine years in sales and the last four years as advertising manager of The Daily Press, Kane Republican, Ridgway Record and Shop-Right The Ultimate Shopper.

Born and raised in Ridgway along with her seven siblings, Gardner is the daughter of George and Beth Amacher, and granddaughter of Skip Cherry and Doreen, the late Carol Bryndel, Joyce Amacher and the late George Amacher Sr.

She is the wife of Kris Gardner and mother of five beautiful children, Jeremiah, Thaddeus, Haylee, Jack and Luke.

Gardner is a member of St. Leo’s Church, vice president of the Ridgway Rockets, co-organizer of St. Leo’s Bingo and volunteers at sporting events.

Gardner is excited to be working with newspapers whose staffs are strongly committed to serving their communities with credible and helpful content. She enjoys working with the businesses in the local area.