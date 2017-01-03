Highland Hotel destroyed in fire

Photo by Frank Quattrone – Crews from at least 14 different fire companies responded to the fire early Tuesday morning that destroyed the Highland Hotel.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
HIGHLAND

Emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a structure fire with entrapment at the Highland Hotel on state Route 948.
The caller later reported that the occupants were able to escape.
Mutual aid was dispatched from Kane, Mt. Jewett, Ludlow, Sheffield, Hamlin Township and Ludlow, in addition to available tanker units from throughout Elk County.
The building is a total loss.

