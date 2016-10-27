Halloween events listed out:

Annual Rotary Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 30th, 1 p.m.

Attention all ghouls, goblins, princesses, superheroes and kids dressed as the walking undead. It’s time for the big, indoor St. Marys Rotary Club Halloween Parade 2016. From what I understand, you and the kids get all dressed up and join the walking parade inside the gym at the South St. Marys Street Elementary School this Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. [The day before the neighborhood Trick-or-Treating on Monday night]. They will be lining up in the gym at around 12:45 p.m. and they will begin walking at 1:00 p.m. The folks at the River 98.9 will be providing the monster music, they will offer prizes and candy treats—bring your cameras. Thank you, Rotarians.

‘Community Trick-or-Treat’ Monday night in St Marys

Porch lights only. Monday, October, 31th. 6 - 8 p.m. [Recommended]. Helpful safety tips were in this week’s newspaper — please be safe and practice smart “Halloween safety.” Children should be accompanied by an adult, have little flashlights; you should always be careful wearing a mask while crossing the streets and commuters should watch for kids in the neighborhoods as they drive home on Monday night; toss-out odd looking candy; make your home well-lit and of course, be as spooky and responsible as possible.

Kersey: Fox Township Trick-or-Treating, Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 30th and something new

Fox township will host their events on Sunday. The hay wagons will be loaded at 4:30 p.m. at the fire hall, the parade starts at 5 p.m. The parade will end up at the community park where children will receive Trick-or-Treat bags filled with goodies and a free hot dog with a drink [Very nice]. Trick-or-Treating around town will follow from 6 - 8 p.m. Also, something new was added, “Trunk-or-Treat,” if you don't want to wait at home by your front door for Trick-or-Treaters, just bring your candy treats to the park downtown [Kersey]. They’ll have an area of the parking lot reserved for those with Halloween treats. As a bonus, you can decorate your car and wear a costume for added fun they said. For the safety of the kids, proof of residency may be requested at the Trunk-or Treat [No real ghouls].

Haunted Halloween Trail, St. Marys Area High School, Fri., Sat. and Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Do you want to see something really scary? In the wooded area, behind the high school campus something spooky this way comes… The St. Marys Area High School's HOSA club is hosting a Haunted Trail Tomorrow [Friday], Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 -10 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with proceeds benefitting the club. They invited you to join them for “frights, food, raffles,” that is unless you are too chicken to go.

Haunted House, ECCHS Sunday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

ECC Sr. Class will be your “ghost-host” and this will benefit their senior trip. Admission tickets are just $3 to the Haunted House and $2 for the children’s Halloween Hall. “This is totally put on by the seniors, it is two events, The Haunted House and a Halloween Hall for the little ones ‘less scary,’ it will be fun,” said Dana Gebauer the Student Activity Director. Free drinks and snacks will be provided in the cafeteria.

Free Admission to the Haunted House next door to Rick’s Dough Boys Pizza “The Red Spook House”

[Rick’s Dough Boys employee’s letter]. “My name is Bob Asti I am writing this to see if you would have a place in your column to promote the annual haunted house that is being held Halloween night at the red house beside Rick’s (right across the street from you). Judy Pontious, another employee of Rick’s and Halloween enthusiast, starting the haunted house there approximately 7 years ago. It is usually staffed by various employees of Rick’s and whoever else we can recruit to help. It has been a popular attraction the last several years; last year we had approximately 300 people go through. If you would be able to give a ‘shout out’ about our house, we would appreciate it,” wrote Bob. I’m always happy to help Bob and Rick. I do remember this, I interviewed Judy, Leah Herzing and Rick Schutz last year. Free fun.

13th Annual Business Trick- or- Treat, Ridgway

The 13th annual ‘Business Trick-or-Treat event in Ridgway will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce [all towns are welcome].

Emporium Trick-or-Treating set for Saturday

If the porch light is on that means you’ll get a treat [Hopefully] from 6 to 8 p.m.

Haunted Halloween Trail & All Hallows Eve Celebration Saturday, October 29th, Sinnemahoning

I have not been up there yet, but I have learned to spell and pronounce the name properly [I hope]. On Saturday, October 29, from 4 – 9 p.m., at Sinnemahoning State Park will hold the Haunted Halloween Trail and All Hallows Eve Celebration [About an hour’s drive]. Want to help? They are asking for volunteers to serve refreshments and assist with the games and activities for younger children, help set up [Starting about noon] and to help clean up until 10 p.m. They also will have a Halloween Party at Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's that same night; it starts at 8.

Community Trick-or-Treat Saturday night in Ridgway

Porch lights only. Saturday, October, 29th. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. [Recommended]. Helpful safety tips were in this week’s newspaper— Please be safe and practice smart “Halloween safety.” Children should be accompanied by an adult, have flashlights, toss-out odd looking candy, watch for kids as you drive, make your home well-lit and of course, be as spooky and responsible as possible.

Ridgway YMCA Hosting Annual Halloween Party

Friday, Oct., 28th starting at about 9 p.m. over at the Aiello's Café, the Ridgway YMCA will be hosting their 10th annual “Halloween Party.” All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ridgway YMCA Child Care Center. Get a babysitter, this sounds like a great date night. Dance the night away, dress up and you could win some prizes for best costumes. The price is not too spooky, only $15. per person or $25.00 per couple. Some finger food and adult beverages [Cash bar]. Music will be provided by C.K. Audio, they will feature the top 40s plus some good stuff from as far back as the 70’s.

-Harlan Beagley, publisher