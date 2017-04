A fire broke out Thursday evening at roughly 7:20 p.m. at the Duffy Apartments located 426 Water St. Ext., Johnsonburg. The fire was in a second floor bedroom of Building E. Firefighters from Johnsonburg and Jones Township were dispatched to the scene, and crews from St. Marys and Ridgway assisted at 7:33 p.m. The fire was reported under control at roughly 7:41 p.m.