Fire destroys Sheridan St. home

The sun had just gone below the horizon at 4:45 p.m. Saturday when Elk Company 4 was called to a structure fire at 600 Sheridan St. in Ridgway. Fire personnel arrived just minutes later and reported visible smoke and a working structure fire.

According to a public information release report filed by Corporal Greg Agosti, a fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police, the home was owned by 33-year-old Dolori Pounds.

Agosti said the fire “originated in a second-floor bedroom” and noted that the “interior of the home was in poor condition, littered with trash and waste, therefore a damage estimate is unavailable.”

Agosti said there were no injuries to report and the building was not insured.