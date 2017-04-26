Fire departments respond to California Road residence

Fire departments were dispatched Tuesday shortly after 8:30 p.m. to 1467 California Rd., Horton Township, according to EOS alerts.

Crews from Fox Township, Horton Township and Ridgway were initially dispatched for a working structure fire at the California Road residence.

The caller initially reported light smoke and crackling in the wall, according to emergency scanner reports.

There was smoke showing when crews arrived on scene.

Tanker trucks from St. Marys and Brockway were requested at 8:53 p.m.