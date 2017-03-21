Elk State Forest proposed recreation projects
Listed below are the proposed state forest recreational projects for 2017:
*Continue yearly maintenance of all trails.
*Thunder Mountain Equestrian Trail (Non-motorized shared use trail): hardening surfaces, stoning, signing, brushing
*Bucktail Path - trail brushing
*Clear and reroute Sand Springs Ski Trail
*Hicks Run Wildlife Viewing Area Structure rehabilitation
*Miller Run Wildlife Viewing Area punch list and access
*Water access along SR555
*Replace 7 Smokey Bear Fire Danger Signs
*Develop and install kiosks and educational panels at Nobles Chambers
If you would like to contact DCNR, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. You can visit DCNR online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/. Also check out DCNR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.
