Elk State Forest proposed recreation projects

Listed below are the proposed state forest recreational projects for 2017:

*Continue yearly maintenance of all trails.

*Thunder Mountain Equestrian Trail (Non-motorized shared use trail): hardening surfaces, stoning, signing, brushing

*Bucktail Path - trail brushing

*Clear and reroute Sand Springs Ski Trail

*Hicks Run Wildlife Viewing Area Structure rehabilitation

*Miller Run Wildlife Viewing Area punch list and access

*Water access along SR555

*Replace 7 Smokey Bear Fire Danger Signs

*Develop and install kiosks and educational panels at Nobles Chambers

If you would like to contact DCNR, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. You can visit DCNR online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/. Also check out DCNR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.