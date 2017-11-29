Early morning fire destroys Lake City residence

An early morning fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the Lake City area of Spring Creek Township.

According to Ridgway Fire Chief Scott Pontious, firefighting crews were at the scene until 11 a.m. battling the blaze as hotspots continued to smoke.

As of Wednesday evening, Pontious said it was unclear how the fire started.

Two occupants were safely able to escape the residence in addition to pets, Pontious said.

Tankers from Johnsonburg, Kersey, Brockway and Sigel assisted the Ridgway Fire Department, which responded with Engines 42 and 44 and Tanker 401.