Early Learning Team to meet Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Early Learning Team will meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center St., St. Marys. Our spotlight presenter will be Melissa Buhler from Cen-Clear Child Services. The ELT is a group of parents and professionals working together to improve the opportunities and education of all young children ages birth to school age and their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome to attend our meetings. RSVP to Val Kelly at (814) 772-8016, Ext. 152, or by email to vkelly@cemhmr.com.