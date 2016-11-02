Drug collection boxes stationed throughout county

The Elk County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens that drug collection boxes are available at several locations throughout the county to dispose of unused medications.

They are located in the Elk County Sheriff's Office, the City of St. Marys Police Department, the Ridgway Borough Police Department and the Johnsonburg Police Department. Any personal information on the medicine containers such as patient names should be blacked or lined out. This collaborative program is a joint effort to minimize the availability and abuse of unused medications and to safely dispose and destroy those medications in a way that is not hazardous to the environment.

Any questions concerning the program can be addressed to Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone at 776-5353 or by email - tcaltagarone@countyofelkpa.com.

Items accepted:

Prescriptions

Prescription patches

Prescription medications

Prescription ointments

Over the counter medications

Vitamins

Sample medications

Pet medications

Items not accepted

Hydrogen Peroxide

Thermometers

Needles (sharps)

Medications from businesses/clinics

Inhalers

Aerosol cans

Ointments, lotions or liquids.