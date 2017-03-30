DNA sample leads to 2012 burglary charges

A West Virginia man is facing felony burglary charges and related offenses from an alleged burglary nearly five years ago at McKee Antiques Store in Ridgway Township.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday in the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg, 21-year-old Brandon Lee Wildnauer, whose last known address is listed as 2739 Scarboro Rd., Scarboro, West Virginia, faces charges from a 2012 burglary in which nearly $3,000 worth of stolen goods went missing.