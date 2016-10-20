Disputed property questioned at Jones Twp. meeting
Chuck Abraham
Thursday, October 20, 2016
WILCOX, PA
The Jones Township Municipal Authority on Wednesday discussed where the liability rests after a property they purchased from the Elk County Sheriff's sale five years ago which they sold was found to have tax liens attached to it.
The owner of the house, Michael Eckenrod, must now pay $46,500 to Chase Mortgage or risk losing his home.
The property was supposed to be free and clear of all taxes.
