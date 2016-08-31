Congressman tours Penn Pallet facility

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-5) on Wednesday morning toured the Penn Pallet, Inc. facility in St. Marys.

Thompson was joined by company president Dan Cunningham, general manager Doug Cunningham and business development specialist Jesse Cunningham during a roughly 90-minute visit.

“I love forest products,” Thompson said. “The more we can make of those the better.”

He is an active member of the House Agriculture Committee where he currently serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.

Following a conference room presentation, Thompson joined the Cunninghams on the floor for a tour of the expansive facility.

Patrick S. Atagi, vice president of advocacy and external affairs at the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, was also present for the tour.